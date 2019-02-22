Dua Lipa, Rachel Brosnahan and More Celebs in the Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

As per usual, Milan Fashion Week saw plenty of famous faces, including the world’s top actors and pop stars. See which celebs were sitting front-row to take in designs for fall 2019 and what they wore for the occasion.

Grammy Award-winning “One Kiss” singer Dua Lipa was spotted outside of the Versace show today wearing a white oversized Versace logo denim jacket over a black top with matching white jeans and pointy white calf boots featuring black drawstrings and a center zipper detail. A chunky gold necklace, earrings and a black Versace clutch bag completed her brand-heavy look.

Dua Lipa wearing Versace outside of the Italian fashion house’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, over at Bottega Veneta, Salma Hayek took in Daniel Lee’s fall ’19 collection with her 11-year-old daughter, Valentina. The actress wore a black turtleneck with a black leather skirt and pointy neutral-toned slingback heels. Valentina wore a burgundy sweater dress with black Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.

Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina, leaving the Bottega Veneta show. CREDIT: Splash

At Prada on Thursday, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan wore a brown Prada suit cinched at the waist with a belt and pointy black patent leather heels.

Rachel Brosnahan wearing a brown suit with pointy black pumps at Prada. CREDIT: Shutterstock

