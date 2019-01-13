Dua Lipa Poses in a Bathtub in $1.7K Leopard-Print Platform Booties

Dua Lipa posed fully clothed in a bathtub for a photo posted to her Instagram account early this morning.

The “New Rules” singer wore a low-cut, leopard print top underneath an oversized jacket and denim pants, which she wore rolled at the cuffs.

For footwear, the “IDGAF” hitmaker selected soaring leopard-print boots by Saint Laurent. From the label’s fall ’18 collection, the booties feature a 5.5.-inch heel, with a 2-inch platform. The Italian-made shoes have a calf-hair upper and zip up at the sides. They retail for around $1,700.

The star accessorized with a gold necklace and let her dark hair get slightly tousled as she crouched in the tub.

Lipa posed in the tub alongside Tove Lo. The “Habits (Stay High)” singer wore a cream-colored set with a childish pattern featuring balloons and zoo animals. She completed her look with a suede jacket and grunge-like creepers in tan.

“Nothing else patterns,” Lipa captioned the photos, pointing out that both women were clad in patterned ensembles. The image racked up more than 1.1 million likes within its first seven hours online.

Yesterday, the entertainer learned she’d been nominated for four Brit Awards: two each for “IDGAF” and “One Kiss.” Each song earned nods in the same two categories: British video and British single.

