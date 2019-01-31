Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dua Lipa Sparkles in a Completely See-Through Skirt With 5-Inch Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Nearly-naked dresses are a recurring trend on the red carpet, and Dua Lipa just pulled off an especially edgy one.

The “IDGAF” singer stepped out at the “Alita: Battle Angel” premiere today in London clad in a racy gown with a completely see-through skirt. The skirt had a caged pattern with sparkly black detailing. The strapless top featured shimmery black stripes on a pale background.

Dua Lipa'Alita: Battle Angel' film premiere, London, UK - 31 Jan 2019
Dua Lipa wears a see-through dress with Jimmy Choo sandals at the “Alita: Battle Angel” film premiere on Jan. 31.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

For footwear, the 23-year-old selected Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals. The ankle-strap shoes have a soaring 5-inch heel and a platform sole. Lipa selected a shiny black pair.

dua lipa, high heels, red carpet, jimmy choo, feet
A closer look at Dua Lipa’s heels.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The “New Rules” hitmaker completed her look with shiny earrings and a black Jimmy Choo Venus clutch.

Elsewhere, Jennifer Connelly took to the red carpet in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.

Jennifer Connelly, louis vuitton, white dress, black boots, Alita: Battle Angel' film premiere, London, UK - 31 Jan 2019
Jennifer Connelly at the “Alita: Battle Angel” premiere.
CREDIT: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

The 48-year-old sported a leggy white minidress with pointed shoulders and knit detailing.

The “Requiem for a Dream” actress finished her look with edgy ankle boots. The lace-up shoes were black leather with a pointed toe and silver grommets. They featured a mid-heel

Jennifer Connelly, boots, louis vuitton, red carpet, alita battle angel
A close-up shot of Jennifer Connelly’s booties.
CREDIT: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

“Alita: Battle Angel” is a cyberpunk action film produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The movie is based on “Gunnm,” a manga written by Yukito Kishiro. Rosa Salazar is the lead, with Connelly playing a supporting role alongside Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali.

