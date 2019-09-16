Dua Lipa Wears Strappy Baby Blue Sandals on the Front Row at Burberry Spring 2020

The Burberry show is always one of the hottest on the London Fashion Week calendar — and the spring ’20 show today was no exception.

Sartorially inclined celebrities nabbed front row seats for the action, showing off their personal style in looks from the label.

Dua Lipa wore a lacy black minidress underneath an oversized, striped sweater. The “New Rules” singer completed her look with baby blue, suedelike sandals that featured foot-flattering straps and a block heel.

Dua Lipa at the Burberry spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Dua Lipa’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lipa was joined by boyfriend Anwar Hadid, who had on a fuzzy zip-up with Burberry’s signature checks and beige pants. The model completed his look with black sneakers that featured plaid detailing and a white rubber sole.

Anwar Hadid at Burberry spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Naomi Campbell commanded attention in a head-to-toe beige ensemble. The supermodel wore a gauzy long-sleeved top with a croc-print pencil skirt and pointy-toed pumps.

Naomi Campbell arrives at Burberry’s LFW show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Naomi Campbell’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the stylish pack was FKA Twigs. The singer-songwriter wore a black and white off-the-shoulder top and matching track pants. For footwear, she selected parcel tape-inspired pumps ($356 on Farfetch.com).

FKA Twigs in parcel tape-inspired pumps at Burberry spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at FKA Twigs’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the star-studded front row, the Burberry show saw plenty of famous faces on the runway. After sitting out New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner made her spring ’20 runway debut with freshly bleached blond locks. The supermodel was joined by Irina Shayk and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

See styles on the runway at Burberry’s spring 2020 show.

