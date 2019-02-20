Dua Lipa Arrives at the Brit Awards in a Sensual Lacy Dress and Metallic Heels

Dua Lipa’s red carpet look for the 2019 Brit Awards tonight in London came straight from the catwalk.

The 23-year-old singer — who took home the British Single of the Year award for her song “One Kiss” — stepped out in a head-turning Christopher Kane design that debuted on the runway at London Fashion Week just two days ago. Lipa chose a plunging Lace Bodice Cupcake dress featuring a flouncy fuschia skirt from the Scottish designer’s fall ’19 collection.

Dua Lipa wearing a Christopher Kane fall ’19 Lace Bodice Cupcake dress with Jimmy Choo ’s Dochas silver sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Dua Lipa’s silver sandals by Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The British-born pop star, whose stylist is Lorenzo Posocco, wore the sultry ankle-length dress with a pair of silver metallic Dochas stiletto sandals by Jimmy Choo. She also wore a simple necklace and an assortment of bold rings.

Dua Lipa hits the red carpet at the 2019 Brit Awards in London wearing Christopher Kane and Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “New Rules” singer performed alongside Calvin Harris at the award show, where she was up for four honors. Lipa picked up the awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her song “Electricity” at the Grammys last week.

A model wearing Christopher Kane fall ’19 at London Fashion Week on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dua Lipa performing at the Brit Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

