Dua Lipa Goes Bowling in 5.5 Inch Silver Platforms

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Most people wear flat shoes for a trip to the bowling alley but “New Rules” hitmaker Dua Lipa wasn’t going to let anything as bourgeois as an accepted dress code stand in the way of her chosen look.

The singer attended a bowling party in London on Saturday night to celebrate the birthday of boyfriend Isaac Carew. She teamed a pink feathered mini dress with a pair of towering 5.5 inch platform sandals. The metallic platform shoes are Aquazurra’s Sundance style, retailing for around $800.

strike and pose bitch

And to prove that she actually got into the spirit of things as opposed to just standing there and looking pretty, she posted a video of herself on her Instagram account. Cheekily captioned “Strike and pose bitch”, the film shows her striking a pose with one foot on a bowling ball before performing a fairly respectable looking strike.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Of late, Dua Lipa is rarely seen without a platform heel. For the “Alita: Battle Angel” film premiere in London in January she teamed black platform sandals by Jimmy Choo with a transparent caged dress.

Nothing else patterns @tovelo

She is a pro at sporting the style in unusual situations too. Also in January, she chose a bathtub as the backdrop to showcase a pair of $1700 leopard print platform booties by Saint Laurent.

Dua Lipa'Alita: Battle Angel' film premiere, London, UK - 31 Jan 2019
Dua Lipa wears a see-through dress with Jimmy Choo sandals at the “Alita: Battle Angel” film premiere.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

 

