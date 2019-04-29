Dua Lipa’s Rainbow Crystal-Studded Heels Add a Pop of Color to Her All-Black Outfit

Dua Lipa’s all-black look got a subtle, colorful pop from her shoes.

The 23-year-old posed on Instagram this morning in the dark hue — complete with rainbow-strapped mules from rising designer Amina Muaddi.

The “Electricity” singer sported a black silky button-down top with yellow and black tiger-stripe detailing. On the bottom, she went with high-waisted, form-fitting black pants.

But more on the shoes. The Muaddi mules featured a 4.1-inch architectural heel, with a pointed toe and branded insole. The straps of the slip-on shoes — which cost $724 and are from the brand’s latest collection — were covered in rainbow-colored crystal studs.

Amina Muaddi Gilda rainbow-strapped mules. CREDIT: Farfetch

Muaddi launched her eponymous label in fall 2018 after breaking away from Oscar Taiye, the brand she co-founded. She was awarded with the 2018 FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year, giving an emotional speech at the FNAAs about what success has meant to her.

“For a girl who comes where I come from — I’m half Jordanian and half Romanian — to be here, to be able to live my dreams and inspire Middle Eastern women to live their own dreams and be able to dress women I could have never imagined I’d be able to dress, it’s an honor,” she explained at the awards show.

Amina Muaddi takes home Launch of the Year. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The label recently won support of another major music star: Rihanna. The Fenty x Puma designer was spotted clubbing in Barbados in Muaddi’s Naima sandals over the weekend. She teamed the 3.8-inch heels with denim cutoff shorts and a Jacquemus dress worn as a cardigan.

Rihanna steps out in Amina Muaddi sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27. CREDIT: Splash News

