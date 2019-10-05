Dua Lipa Hit the Streets of New York in Adidas Sweatpants and Louis Vuitton Sneakers

Dua Lipa out and about in New York.

Dua Lipa was spotted out and about on Wednesday in chic streetwear gear. The “New Rules” singer was all smiles as she walked the streets of New York high arch Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Dua Lipa spotted out and about in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 24-year-old kept it casual in athleisure. She matched a pair of black Adidas sweatpants with the classic three-striped sides along with a yellow bodysuit that was complete with a floral design. To accessorize her outfit, Lipa carried a mini-sized blue Vivienne Westwood clutch styled handbag.

Detail of Dua Lipa’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star brought a designer flair to her footwear. She sported the celebrity favorite Louis Vuitton Archligh sneaker in the classic monogram pattern. The shoes retail for $1,060 on the Louis Vuitton website.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid out and about in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lipa walked hand in hand with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The model matched Lipa’s cool and casual style. He kept his color palette neutral with beige sneakers that he wore with a pair of blue socks and his cream-coloured sweatpants. He paired the different shades of white with a black t-shirt, which featured an image of skeletons framed by a green and purple backdrop.

