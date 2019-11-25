Dua Lipa Brings the Popular Pink Trend to the AMA Red Carpet

Dua Lipa brought a pop of color to the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet tonight. The singer arrived in style to the Microsoft Theatre in LA wearing a bright pink maxi dress.

Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pink has been the color of choice for celebs this award show season, and Lipa wore the trend once again. The strapless silk dress featured pleated detailing and a cutout that ran down one side of the gown. The look was pulled together with a velvet black bow that sat on the star’s right hip.

Dua Lipa at the 2019 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lipa accessorized her ensemble with a chunky white bracelet with sparkly detailing, along with a matching ring. She also sported a thick diamond necklace with a green jewel pendant.

Detail of Dua Lipa’s shoes.

For footwear, the 24-year-old stuck to the black and pink color scheme in a pair of pumps, which were decorated with a bow design at the toe. The shoes included a strappy design that laced up her on her ankles.

The “New Rules” singer is scheduled to perform at tonight’s show. The star-studded lineup also includes Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Camila Cabello.

