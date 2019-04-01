Drew Barrymore Is Red-Hot in the Chicest Jumpsuit With Super-Thick Platforms

Drew Barrymore turned heads in NYC today when she was spotted rocking a colorful look at “Good Morning America.”

The star of Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” posed for photos while modeling a bright-red jumpsuit paired with super-chunky black platform sandals. The chic style features a sky-high block heel, a thick platform sole and crisscrossed toe straps.

Drew Barrymore wearing a red jumpsuit with black platform sandals at “Good Morning America.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two accessorized with bold red earrings, a gold watch, rings and bracelets. A quilted rainbow handbag made her attention-grabbing ensemble complete.

A closer look at Drew Barrymore wearing black platform sandals with crisscross toe straps. CREDIT: Shuttterstock

The 44-year-old Crocs designer also added a sultry red lip to match her jumpsuit for the appearance. “The definition of #commuterbeauty ! Finishing up my makeup in the car on the way to @goodmorningamerica after spending the last few minutes of my morning at home with my girls,” she captioned an IG video of her doing her makeup.

In May, the entrepreneur unveiled her special-edition line with Crocs featuring styles for women and kids. The collection, which includes the Classic Clog, Crocband Clog and Isabella sandal, was inspired in part by Barrymore’s two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

