Dresses With Sensual Slits Are Trending at the Oscars

By Ella Chochrek
Of all the major awards shows, the Oscars is probably the most conservative — which makes a dress with a thigh-high slit more daring than ever.

Brie Larson was willing to take the risk today in L.A. on the red carpet. The “Room” actress stepped out in a leggy custom-made Celine gown in silver. She teamed the dress with Chanel jewelry and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.

Brie Larson in a Celine gown with Jimmy Choo sandals.
Regina King also dared to bare. The star — who picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” tonight — commanded attention in a leggy white Oscar de la Renta gown and white-hot Christian Loboutin Pigalle Follies.

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta.
Elsewhere, Angela Bassett stunned in a hot-pink one-shouldered gown by Reem Acra. The 60-year-old proved she’s still got it in the leg-baring gown, which she paired with beige ankle-strap heels by Casadei.

Angela Bassett in a Reem Acra gown.
Meanwhile, Laura Harrier looked chic in an embellished baby-blue dress with a deep slit and strappy sandals in the same shade. The actress wore her hair in a sleek updo and accessorized with a necklace-bracelet set.

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton.
Also daring to bare was Emma Stone. The “La La Land” actress turned heads in a shiny bronze dress by Louis Vuitton and strappy metallic sandals. She wore her brunette locks pulled back in a sleek bun.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton.
