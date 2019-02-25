Dresses With Sensual Slits Are Trending at the Oscars

Of all the major awards shows, the Oscars is probably the most conservative — which makes a dress with a thigh-high slit more daring than ever.

Brie Larson was willing to take the risk today in L.A. on the red carpet. The “Room” actress stepped out in a leggy custom-made Celine gown in silver. She teamed the dress with Chanel jewelry and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.

Brie Larson in a Celine gown with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Regina King also dared to bare. The star — who picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” tonight — commanded attention in a leggy white Oscar de la Renta gown and white-hot Christian Loboutin Pigalle Follies.

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Angela Bassett stunned in a hot-pink one-shouldered gown by Reem Acra. The 60-year-old proved she’s still got it in the leg-baring gown, which she paired with beige ankle-strap heels by Casadei.

Angela Bassett in a Reem Acra gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Laura Harrier looked chic in an embellished baby-blue dress with a deep slit and strappy sandals in the same shade. The actress wore her hair in a sleek updo and accessorized with a necklace-bracelet set.

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also daring to bare was Emma Stone. The “La La Land” actress turned heads in a shiny bronze dress by Louis Vuitton and strappy metallic sandals. She wore her brunette locks pulled back in a sleek bun.

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars in dresses with thigh-high slits at the Oscars.

Want more?

Emma Stone Shines in Louis Vuitton and Metallic Heels at the 2019 Oscars

Billy Porter Wears a Tuxedo Gown & More Gender Nonconformist Outfits Lead the Best-Dressed Men at the Oscars

Emilia Clarke, Ashley Graham & More Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2019 Oscars