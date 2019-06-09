Toronto Raptors Super-Fan Drake Subtly Supports the Team With His Casual Club Style in Sweatsuit & Nike Sneakers

Drake went clubbing in Los Angeles last night wearing a look that subtly supported his beloved Toronto Raptors.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, who serves as global ambassador for his hometown basketball club, cut a casual figure in a black Nike sweatsuit (a hoodie and track pants with red trim).

Drake in an all-black outfit in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mega

Whether it was intentional or not, the rapper’s ensemble’s colors mirrored the uniforms worn by his Raptors. He kept the black and red theme going with his sneakers — a pair of black Nike Air Max Plus kicks with red detailing on the outsole and two-tone laces.

A close-up of Drake’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

The “One Dance” singer has been affiliated with the Beaverton, Ore.-based athleticwear company via Jordan Brand for a while, although rumors swirled last year that he might be making the switch to Adidas. (After appearing in several Adidas styles, he’s been heard on songs referencing Nike, including Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” where Drake raps, “Checks over stripes, that’s what I like.”)

Drake is a regular fixture courtside at the Raptors’ home games, where the camera will frequently pan in on him cheering. In celebration of the team’s first-ever NBA Finals appearance, Nike surprise re-released the Air Jordan 4 “Raptors” via the SNKRS app last weekend. The re-release of the sneaker featured Drake’s signature on the tongue, while the initial version (which debuted amid the Adidas rumors) did not.

Air Jordan 4 Raptors sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

Toronto is up 3-1 in the Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Raptors are favored to win the series, which returns to Toronto for Game 5 tomorrow night. Fans can tune in at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

