Drake Flexes in $1 Million Outfit Complete With $15K Crocodile Shoes

Drake looks like a million bucks — literally.

In a video by the Unknown Vlogs, the “Nice for What” rapper reveals that his outfit comes in at just under $1 million (the total is $979,000).

Talking with the Unknown Vlogs crew backstage in London, Drake reveals the full price behind his look, explaining that he’s flexing in the pricey ensemble for a night out.

The A-lister’s million-buck outfit consists of a custom-made gray Brioni suit jacket that runs $11,000, which he pairs with a black turtleneck ($2,000) and fitted trousers ($1,000), both from Tom Ford.

For footwear, Drake selected a Tom Ford style, picking a $15,000 pair of crocodile leather shoes.

The bulk of the ensemble’s price comes from the bling: a $750,000 Richard Mille watch and a $200,000 chain custom-made by Jason of Beverly Hills. He had on two “priceless” bracelets, one a gift from his son and the other a present from a fan.

The Canadian’s OVO crew showed off their own costly outfits backstage, ranging in price from $15,000 to over $100,000 — but as expected, Drake’s look was the priciest by far. The Unknown Vlogs channel has highlighted other expensively dressed folks (from hype beasts to Fashion Week attendees), but Drake’s ensemble is the priciest to date.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker teased new music in the YouTube video, saying, “New stuff on the way.”

See Drake’s shoe style through the years.

