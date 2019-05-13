Hollywood Legend Doris Day Dead at 97: Photos From Her Career

Doris Day with her husband, Martin Melcher, in 1955.

Hollywood film actress and singer Doris Day has died at the age of 97, two months after celebrating her birthday.

Day’s career thrived in the 1950s and ’60s, making her a household name. She was known for her roles in musicals like “Lullaby of Broadway” and “Calamity Jane,” as well as dramas like Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much.” She was nominated for an Oscar for her part opposite Rock Hudson in the 1959 romantic comedy “Pillow Talk.”

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed the star died Monday of pneumonia at her Carmel Valley, Calif., home. FN is remembering Day, who was known for her wholesome, girl-next-door image, by taking a look at some classic photos from throughout her career.

Doris Day photographed wearing a yellow bathing suit with red wedge sandals in 1950. CREDIT: Shuttterstock

Doris Day pictured wearing white trousers with a red jacket and gold sandals in 1953. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Doris Day wearing a black dress with black pumps during a performance of “Love Me or Leave Me” in L.A. in 1955. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Doris Day in “That Touch of Mink” in 1962. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Doris Day photographed wearing black leather boots with a pleated skirt in 1965. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Doris Day pictured wearing knee-high socks with brown leather loafers on a bicycle in 1973. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Sweet Mother’s Day Tributes From Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama and More Celebrities + Designers