Donatella Versace Stomps Out in the Fiercest Rainbow Boots & Matching Minidress at World Pride Parade

The Pride Month celebrations came to an end this weekend at the World Pride parade in New York City. The streets of downtown New York on Sunday were flooded with people coming together in their finest rainbow clothes including Versace chief creative officer, Donatella Versace.

The 60-year-old looked colorful and stylish in a rainbow patterned minidress complete with sparkling sequins. The long-sleeved dress was paired with on-trend gold hoop earrings along with a chunky gold ring.

The designer matched her fitted minidress with a pair of thigh-high sequin boots, which were similar to the custom-made Versace boots that Lady Gaga sported on Friday during her surprise appearance at the Stonewall Inn.

Versace posted a photo on Instagram in the celeb favorite boots. The style queen wrote “Ready for the march!! #NYCPride #pride.” The photo was taken on a New York balcony with a view of classic NYC skyscrapers in the back.

Celebrities have been sporting fashionable pride gear all weekend; the 64-year-old joined Lady Gaga at the Stonewall Inn on Friday in honor of the 50 years that have passed since the Stonewall riots, which is considered the catalyst of the gay equal rights movement.

She strutted across the Z100 stage in a pair of white open-toe platforms with a stiletto heel along with a pair of white skinny jeans with rainbow detailing and a fitted T-shirt decorated with rainbow hearts.

