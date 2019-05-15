Donald Trump’s Face Is on Socks With Combover Hair Weave That Stretches

It’s been said that flattery will get you everywhere, but will it get you a presidential tweet? That has yet to be seen, but Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser tried his hardest today when he greeted Trump upon his arrival at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

Nungesser wasted no time complimenting the president by showing him that he had on whimsical socks designed is his image.

President Donald Trump points to the socks of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in Lake Charles, La. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump points to the socks of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in Lake Charles, La. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Trump pointed to the socks while posing for photos with Nungesser. They feature a caricature of Trump’s face adorned with a “fake combover” that the wearer can stroke; the hair piece is described as “soft” and “luxurious” with material designed in “knit in a thinner stretchy weave.” The rest of the material consists of a cotton/polyester/spandex blend and cuts around the mid-calf.

The socks were created by Gumball Poodle company, which sells them on Amazon.com for $25.49.

Nungesser said the tribute socks were meant to woo Trump to tweet support for “American Idol” finalist Laine Hardy, who hails from Louisiana.

I asked @POTUS today if he would tweet his support for @TheLaineHardy @AmericanIdol. I reminded him that LA supported him, while CA and NY, the homes of the other 2 finalist, did not. Trump responded and said, “Billy, I will see what we can do!” #MakeSocksGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/4E09MAIm38 — Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) May 14, 2019

“I asked @ POTUS today if he would tweet his support for @ TheLaineHardy @ AmericanIdol,” Nungesser said. “I reminded him that LA supported him, while CA and NY, the homes of the other 2 finalist, did not. Trump responded and said, “Billy, I will see what we can do!” # MakeSocksGreatAgain



Want more?

Why Wearing Socks Can Help You Fall Asleep Faster

Happy Socks to Open Newest Storefront in the Heart of Los Angeles

Kanye West Sells ‘Church Socks’ for $50, ‘Holy Spirit’ Sweater for $225 After Coachella Sunday Service

Below, how to polish your shoes like 19th century dandies.