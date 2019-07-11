Donald Glover Wears a Lion Onesie & Two Statement Suits With Red Shoes All in One Day

Donald Glover has had a busy year. On top of being a full-time singer, actor, producer and screenwriter, the entertainer has also taken on the role of style icon.

The 35-year-old promoted his new “Lion King” live-action movie on Tuesday in L.A., where the entertainer made three outfit changes while on the media circuit.

Donald Glover at “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

The “Atlanta” actor started his dapper day at “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he arrived in a floral-print suit. The actor tucked the top into his pants and buttoned the collared shirt down to show off his layered chain necklaces.

Donald Glover at “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

On his feet, he wore a pair of bright red leather loafers with a snakeskin-embossed pattern.

Next, the “This is America” singer shifted his look for the sit-down with Kimmel. Glover showed his good humor when he greeted the host in a lion onesie. “This is what we wore every day,” the performer joked. “I believe the Jim Henson creature shop made this… took about five years.”

Donald Glover at “The Lion King” premiere. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Soon after, Glover, who voices Simba in the new movie, made his way on the red carpet in yet anotherchic outfit. The star wore a white and red double breasted Gucci suit teamed with red dress shoes.

