DJ Khaled & Son Asahd Twin in Off-White x Nike Sneakers at the Kids’ Choice Awards

DJ Khaled was host of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last night — and he made the evening into a family affair, bringing along wife Nicole Tuck and son Asahd.

Khaled and his family sported color-coordinated looks on the red carpet, rocking patterned shirts with black bottoms. The 43-year-old hitmaker wore a floral button-down shirt, while Tuck wore a logo’d Burberry top and Asahd wore a button-down emblazoned with the cartoon characters.

(L-R): Nicole Tuck, Asahd and DJ Khaled on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the trio’s footwear was the undeniable highlight of their ensembles, with all three choosing sneakers in the same shade of slime green. The shoes in question were the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Volt,” which features the factory-style production that marks all products from designer Virgil Abloh’s buzzy line.

(L-R): Nicole Tuck, Asahd and DJ Khaled in their matching sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The signature event of the Kids’ Choice Awards is sliming — with famous stars aplenty getting covered in the sticky green goo.

This year’s show ended with Khaled getting slimed from head to toe, but he took the moment in stride, using the moment as a chance to promote his forthcoming album, “Father of Asahd.”

DJ Khaled closes out the Kids’ Choice Awards while slathered in slime. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As he accepted an award for Favorite Butt-Kicker for his work on “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom,” Chris Pratt also got covered in the sticky stuff. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star took it in stride, posting a tongue-in-cheek Instagram about his sliming.

Chris Pratt accepts his award while covered in slime. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Thanks @nickelodeon and all the kids who voted!!! I’m humbled and honored to be your kids choice awards favorite butt-kicker. Now it you’ll excuse me I’ve got slime to clean out from deep within my nostrils,” Pratt wrote.

