Jessica Alba Shows Off a Romantic Look and Lupita Nyong’o Has Legs for Days on Dior’s Front Row

Dior held its cruise ’20 show in Marrakech, Morocco today — and it was as star-studded as you might expect.
Jessica Alba held court in a flowing, see-through strapless gown with a floral pattern. For footwear, the Honest Company founder went with strappy black stilettos that featured a pointed silhouette and bow detailing. Alba wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.
She was joined by Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” actress was chic in a leggy black gown with a flowing sheer shirt that had a floral pattern. Nyong’o pulled together her look with black ankle-strap sandals and a leather logoed saddle belt.
Shailene Woodley was stylish in a heel-hiding striped gown with a low neckline and sparkly appliquès throughout. She carried a blue clutch with Dior’s bee emblem on it and had on shiny gold statement earrings.
Elsewhere, Karlie Kloss commanded attention in a plunging black short-sleeved dress, showing off her tiny waist with a thin belt. For shoes, the supermodel chose sheer black polka-dot pumps with a pointed toe. She carried a pebbled leather Dior bag and wore tiny gold hoops in her ears.
Following the show, guests were invited to an after party where legendary soul singer Diana Ross performed. The songstress had on a sparkly long-sleeved silver dress as she wowed the crowd with her vocals.
Watch the video below to go behind the scenes with Jamie Chung at her FN cover shoot.
Want more?
Dior Is Expanding Its Summer Pop-Ups With New Spaces in Ibiza & More
Karlie Kloss Models the Sheerest Dress From the Front Row at Dior’s Haute Couture Show
Blake Lively Visits Dior’s Paris Office in a Romantic Skirt & Studded Boots