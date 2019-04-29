Jessica Alba Shows Off a Romantic Look and Lupita Nyong’o Has Legs for Days on Dior’s Front Row

(L-R): Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong'o and Shailene Woodley in the front row.

Dior held its cruise ’20 show in Marrakech, Morocco today — and it was as star-studded as you might expect.

Jessica Alba held court in a flowing, see-through strapless gown with a floral pattern. For footwear, the Honest Company founder went with strappy black stilettos that featured a pointed silhouette and bow detailing. Alba wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Jessica Alba in a sheer dress with black pumps. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

She was joined by Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” actress was chic in a leggy black gown with a flowing sheer shirt that had a floral pattern. Nyong’o pulled together her look with black ankle-strap sandals and a leather logoed saddle belt.

Lupita Nyong’o in a leggy dress with strappy sandals. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley was stylish in a heel-hiding striped gown with a low neckline and sparkly appliquès throughout. She carried a blue clutch with Dior’s bee emblem on it and had on shiny gold statement earrings.

Related Selena Gomez Wows in a Plunging Dior Dress on Her First Red Carpet of 2019 Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Shimmery Dress and Timeless Pumps for Night Out With Joshua Kushner Dior Is Expanding Its Summer Pop-Ups With New Spaces in Ibiza & More

Shailene Woodley in a striped dress. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Karlie Kloss commanded attention in a plunging black short-sleeved dress, showing off her tiny waist with a thin belt. For shoes, the supermodel chose sheer black polka-dot pumps with a pointed toe. She carried a pebbled leather Dior bag and wore tiny gold hoops in her ears.

Karlie Kloss in polka-dot pumps with a plunging black dress. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Following the show, guests were invited to an after party where legendary soul singer Diana Ross performed. The songstress had on a sparkly long-sleeved silver dress as she wowed the crowd with her vocals.

Diana Ross performing at the Dior cruise ’20 after party. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes with Jamie Chung at her FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Dior Is Expanding Its Summer Pop-Ups With New Spaces in Ibiza & More

Karlie Kloss Models the Sheerest Dress From the Front Row at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Blake Lively Visits Dior’s Paris Office in a Romantic Skirt & Studded Boots