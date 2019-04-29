Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jessica Alba Shows Off a Romantic Look and Lupita Nyong’o Has Legs for Days on Dior’s Front Row

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong'o and Shailene Woodley in the front rowDior Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Palais El Badi, Marrakech, Morocco - 29 Apr 2019
(L-R): Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong'o and Shailene Woodley in the front row.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Dior held its cruise ’20 show in Marrakech, Morocco today — and it was as star-studded as you might expect.

Jessica Alba held court in a flowing, see-through strapless gown with a floral pattern. For footwear, the Honest Company founder went with strappy black stilettos that featured a pointed silhouette and bow detailing. Alba wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Jessica Alba, see-through dress, strappy black pumps, celebrity style, in the front rowDior Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Palais El Badi, Marrakech, Morocco - 29 Apr 2019
Jessica Alba in a sheer dress with black pumps.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

She was joined by Lupita Nyong’o. The “Black Panther” actress was chic in a leggy black gown with a flowing sheer shirt that had a floral pattern. Nyong’o pulled together her look with black ankle-strap sandals and a leather logoed saddle belt.

Lupita Nyong'o, leggy black dress, ankle-strap sandals, celebrity style, in the front rowDior Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Palais El Badi, Marrakech, Morocco - 29 Apr 2019
Lupita Nyong’o in a leggy dress with strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley was stylish in a heel-hiding striped gown with a low neckline and sparkly appliquès throughout. She carried a blue clutch with Dior’s bee emblem on it and had on shiny gold statement earrings.

Related

Selena Gomez Wows in a Plunging Dior Dress on Her First Red Carpet of 2019

Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Shimmery Dress and Timeless Pumps for Night Out With Joshua Kushner

Dior Is Expanding Its Summer Pop-Ups With New Spaces in Ibiza & More

Shailene Woodley, striped dress, blue clutch, in the front rowDior Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Palais El Badi, Marrakech, Morocco - 29 Apr 2019
Shailene Woodley in a striped dress.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Karlie Kloss commanded attention in a plunging black short-sleeved dress, showing off her tiny waist with a thin belt. For shoes, the supermodel chose sheer black polka-dot pumps with a pointed toe. She carried a pebbled leather Dior bag and wore tiny gold hoops in her ears.

Karlie Kloss, plunging black dress, sheer black polka-dot pumps, celebrity style, in the front rowDior Cruise 2020 show, Front Row, Palais El Badi, Marrakech, Morocco - 29 Apr 2019
Karlie Kloss in polka-dot pumps with a plunging black dress.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Following the show, guests were invited to an after party where legendary soul singer Diana Ross performed. The songstress had on a sparkly long-sleeved silver dress as she wowed the crowd with her vocals.

Diana RossDior Cruise 2020 show, After Party, Palais El Badi, Marrakech, Morocco - 29 Apr 2019
Diana Ross performing at the Dior cruise ’20 after party.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes with Jamie Chung at her FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Dior Is Expanding Its Summer Pop-Ups With New Spaces in Ibiza & More

Karlie Kloss Models the Sheerest Dress From the Front Row at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Blake Lively Visits Dior’s Paris Office in a Romantic Skirt & Studded Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad