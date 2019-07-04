Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dressy Sneakers Can Be Seen on Both the Treadmill and the Runway This Season

By Hanna McNeila
BTS on stage in custom Dior.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the past year, sneakers have made their way out of the gym and onto the red carpet. The versatile shoes have become the perfect pair to a formal dress or suit working as a fashionable replacement to dress shoes and heels.

Many runway designers have debuted their dressy sneaker lines in spring 2020 runway shows.

Alexander Wang seemed to be a fan of the sneakers as formalwear this year on the catwalk in New York. Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance for Wang’s Collection One Show.

Pete Davidson, runway debut, celebrity style, tattoos,on the catwalkAlexander Wang Collection One show, Runway, Spring 2020, New York, USA - 31 May 2019
Pete Davidson makes runway debut at Alexander Wang Collection One show.
CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

The “Saturday Night Live” star strutted down the runway in a pair of reflective patent black sneakers. The formal footwear was paired with leather-denim hybrid pants. One of the pant legs was colored black and the other white; the trousers were held up by a white belt with “Alexander Wang” printed across. Davidson was in a white tank top and a black beanie.

Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang spring 2019.
CREDIT: Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

Wang debuted many formal sneakers in the same material as Davidson’s. Other models were seen wearing sneakers made with a plastic-like material. The model was seen in silk shorts with a fitted white shirt along with a long fur scarf.

Sacai
Sacai spring 2020.
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

At Sacai’s spring 2020 runway show, a model was seen pairing the black patent sneaker-shoe with a pair of black pants and a cape jacket.

 

Many celebrities have taken on the formal sneaker idea. K-Pop band BTS are huge fans of the dressy sneaker look. While performing on the TV show “The Voice,” band member Suga wore a pair of black Dior sneakers while others sported dad shoes along with their suits.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner in NYC.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner also likes to match formal evening outfits with a pair of sneakers. The star recently wore brown leather suit trousers with a matching leather trench coat paired with white sneakers.

