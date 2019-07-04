Dressy Sneakers Can Be Seen on Both the Treadmill and the Runway This Season

In the past year, sneakers have made their way out of the gym and onto the red carpet. The versatile shoes have become the perfect pair to a formal dress or suit working as a fashionable replacement to dress shoes and heels.

Many runway designers have debuted their dressy sneaker lines in spring 2020 runway shows.

Alexander Wang seemed to be a fan of the sneakers as formalwear this year on the catwalk in New York. Pete Davidson made a surprise appearance for Wang’s Collection One Show.

Pete Davidson makes runway debut at Alexander Wang Collection One show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

The “Saturday Night Live” star strutted down the runway in a pair of reflective patent black sneakers. The formal footwear was paired with leather-denim hybrid pants. One of the pant legs was colored black and the other white; the trousers were held up by a white belt with “Alexander Wang” printed across. Davidson was in a white tank top and a black beanie.

Alexander Wang spring 2019. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/WWD/Shutterstock

Wang debuted many formal sneakers in the same material as Davidson’s. Other models were seen wearing sneakers made with a plastic-like material. The model was seen in silk shorts with a fitted white shirt along with a long fur scarf.

Sacai spring 2020. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

At Sacai’s spring 2020 runway show, a model was seen pairing the black patent sneaker-shoe with a pair of black pants and a cape jacket.

Many celebrities have taken on the formal sneaker idea. K-Pop band BTS are huge fans of the dressy sneaker look. While performing on the TV show “The Voice,” band member Suga wore a pair of black Dior sneakers while others sported dad shoes along with their suits.

Kendall Jenner also likes to match formal evening outfits with a pair of sneakers. The star recently wore brown leather suit trousers with a matching leather trench coat paired with white sneakers.

Want More?

Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Yellow Sundress & Swaps Out Her Heels for Sneakers

BTS Brings Its Sneaker Game to ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

Pete Davidson Makes Runway Debut for Alexander Wang