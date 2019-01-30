Demi Moore Is Pantless at Sundance in a White Shirt and the Cutest Chloé Boots

Demi Moore turned heads last night at the premiere of her new comedy horror film “Corporate Animals” at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The veteran actress hit the red carpet sans pants, sporting a chic white layered shirt dress by Stella McCartney featuring gold hardware at the collar. Moore also showed off a gray plaid coat from the British designer, who dressed her for Princess Eugenie’s wedding last fall.

Demi Moore attends the premiere of “Corporate Animals” Tuesday night at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the 56-year-old mother of three opted for Chloé’s dark brown leather Rylee mid-length boots. The style, which is currently marked down to 60 percent off on Farfetch.com, boasts a lace-up silhouette, a pointed black rubber toe and a chunky, nearly 4-inch block heel. Moore further accessorized her ensemble with a black Christian Louboutin clutch bag.

Demi Moore wearing a dress and coat by Stella McCartney with Chloé Rylee Medium boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Demi Moore wearing Chloé Rylee brown leather mid-length block heel boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

