Demi Lovato Pulled Out All The Stops With Her Marie Antoinette Halloween Costume

Demi Lovato is taking Halloween very seriously this year.

The Disney Channel alum posed in front of her mirror in some very stylish historical garb. The actress/singer dressed as Marie Antoinette in a dark beige and pastel green corset mini dress — complete with layered ruffles and lace. The corset top was pulled together with a white broach and a pearl lining which she matched with a string pearl necklace. The star matched the dress with a pair of white fishnet stockings.

For footwear, Lovato wore a pair of white Victorian styled boots tied up with a pair of silk shoe laces. The 27-year-old completed her 18th Century get-up with a perfectly powdered face, red blush and a blonde wig.

It’s a big weekend for Halloween celebrations. Lisa Rinna recreated Jennifer Lopez’ iconic Versace dress moment at a party in Los Angeles last night, while Nina Dobrev channeled Billie Eilish in a bright orange Louis Vuitton sweatshirt decorated with the label’s signature monogram.

Want More?

Demi Lovato in Platform Sneakers, Taylor Swift in Thigh-Highs & More Looks at BBC’s Biggest Weekend Festival

Demi Lovato Hits the Streets in White-Hot Minidress & 5-Inch Gold Blade Heels

Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning and Zendaya Show Off Shoes at Annual InStyle Awards

Watch FN’s video on 7 celebrities who love Manolo Blahnik shoes