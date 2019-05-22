Delilah Hamlin Talks New Boohoo Collection, Flip-Flops in the City and the Trend She Wants to See Stop

Delilah Hamlin is the face of Boohoo’s new premium collection — a feminine, festive range filled with lace, ruffles and lots of feathers.

Discussing the new range with FN at the Los Angeles launch party last night, the 20-year-old said she “got to be [herself]” when shooting the campaign with the fast-fashion retailer.

Delilah Hamlin in a Boohoo campaign shot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

“Whenever I do a photo shoot, everyone’s like ‘Oh, your face is too sexy, your face is too sexy.’ With this I got to be myself — I got to feel myself and really just own it,“ the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin said. “I think a lot of the pieces I would really wear, which is really amazing. I’m really excited to see other people wear them, as well.“

The “It” girl turned heads at the L.A. fête in a plunging suit from the collection, which featured feather trim detailing. She paired the suit with strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti Georgina sandals.

Delilah Hamlin at the launch of Boohoo’s new premium collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

“This outfit — I love a good pantsuit, and I love the feathers,” Hamlin said of her look. “You can dress it down, dress it up. Versatility, we love.“

While Hamlin is a fan of Boohoo’s new range, there’s one trend she isn’t as gung-ho about: tie-dye.

“I just think it’s getting a little overdone right now,” she explained. “I just would like to see it a little less or a little more versatility with the trend.”

Delilah Hamlin in a shot for Boohoo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

The model also revealed her thoughts on a polarizing footwear move: flip-flops in the city.

“I wouldn’t in a city. I haven’t owned a pair of sandals or flip flops in years, I don’t know why,” Hamlin said. “I don’t like toes, and I don’t like looking at my toes.”

As summer approaches, the star said she’s not yet sure of her travel plans — as she is “more of a spontaneous” girl. When it comes to traveling, Hamlin is a pro. The influencer — who has appeared in campaigns for Botkier, Ugg and Pepe Jeans — told FN in 2017 that she “always brings a tote” when she’s on the go.

The Boohoo collection comes in sizes 2-10, with prices ranging from $40 to $120. Pieces are available for purchase on Boohoo.com.

Delilah Hamlin posing for Boohoo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

Reporting by Charlie Carballo.

