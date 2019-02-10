Debra Messing, Mariska Hargitay & More Celebs at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week Fall ’19 Show

The stars ascended 70 floors on Saturday night for New York Fashion Week. Christian Siriano debuted his fall ’19 collection at the Top of the Rock observation deck, and the views were incredible in more ways than one.

Celebrities, including Debra Messing, Mariska Hargitay and Christina Ricci, sat front row during the show.

All three dressed in some form of a textured black ensemble, with Messing opting for a ruffled mesh strapless dress while Hargitay wore a sparkling pantsuit.

Debra Messing at Christian Siriano’s fall ’19 NYFW show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other guests included Christina Hendrix, Tess Holiday, “Pose” stars Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, as well as Coco Rocha.

Danielle Brooks was also in attendance. However, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress decided to sit this one out when it came to the catwalk. Last year, she walked the runway as a model for Siriano’s fall ’18 presentation in honor of his tenth anniversary.

She wore a Hawaiian floral-inspired look from the designer’s spring ’19 collection, including matching t-strap platforms.

Danielle Brooks at Christian Siriano’s fall ’19 NYFW show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

