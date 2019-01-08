Sign up for our newsletter today!

David Bowie’s Craziest Onstage Shoes Included Thigh-High Boots & Kitten Heels

By Ella Chochrek
David Bowie’s androgynous onstage style is almost as memorable as his music.

In honor of what would have been his 72nd birthday, we’re taking a look back at some of his wildest onstage show looks.

From high heels to thigh-high boots, one thing’s for sure: Bowie was never afraid to take a risk.

Stepping out for a 1970 concert, the “Under Pressure” singer wore a silky button-down shirt with sparkly tights. He completed his look with scrunched-up leather boots that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway today.

David Bowie Celebrity Shoe Style
David Bowie and the Hype performing in London in 1970.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Performing as Ziggy Stardust during a 1972 London performance, the star took to the stage in a long-sleeved, embroidered white minidress and matching thigh-highs. The slouchy thigh-highs featured an exaggerated pointed toe and laced up at the back.

David Bowie Celebrity Shoe Style
David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust in London in 1972.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the ’70s, crazy lace-ups were also a staple of the “Space Oddity” entertainer’s wardrobe. At a 1972 appearance in London, Bowie wore form-fitting silky pants with a floral shirt, left unbuttoned to reveal his bare chest. He completed the androgynous look with flat white lace-up boots.

David BowieDAVID BOWIE IN CONCERT AT IMPERIAL COLLEGE, LONDON, BRITAIN - 12 FEB 1972
David Bowie in concert in London in 1972.
CREDIT: Ray Stevenson/Shutterstock

But Bowie’s out-there looks weren’t limited to his heyday in the ’70s.

On his 1987 “Glass Spider” tour, Bowie brought down the house in a head-to-toe red ensemble. The actor stepped out in a suit and Chelsea boots, which featured silver detailing at the heel and toe.

David Bowie Celebrity Shoe Style
Bowie during the Glass Spider tour in 1987.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The music legend selected red shoes once again for a 1991 London performance. He paired a black and gold quilted jacket with bright blue jeans and shiny red platforms.

Tin Machine - David Bowie at Brixton Academy in London - Nov 1991VARIOUS
David Bowie at Brixton Academy in London in 1991.
CREDIT: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

For a 1996 appearance at the Brit Awards in London, he gave a boring suit an upgrade with his footwear, selecting a pair of leather kitten heels that were perfect for bouncing around the stage.

DAVID BOWIEBrit Awards, Earls Court, London, Britain - Feb 1996
David Bowie performs at the 1996 Brit Awards.
CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of David Bowie’s celebrity shoe style.

