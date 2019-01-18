Sign up for our newsletter today!

David Beckham, Karlie Kloss & Jonah Hill Twin in Matching Sneakers at the Adidas Originals Show

By Allie Fasanella
(L-R) David Beckham, Karlie Kloss and Jonah Hill in the front row.
Adidas presented its fall ’19 collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s today with a star-studded front row. Soccer star David Beckham, supermodel Karlie Kloss and actor-turned-director Jonah Hill were all on hand to view the Adidas Originals Makerlab Presents: Here to Create show.

Both Beckham and Hill took to Instagram to share a selfie of them posing with Kloss, who is an Adidas brand ambassador. The 43-year-old father of four and Adidas ambassador, who donned a green shirt with cuffed brown pants and white kicks, captioned his post: “Great to hang out with @karliekloss & @jonahhill at a brilliant and inspiring show.”

(L-R) David Beckham, Karlie Kloss and Jonah Hill sitting front row at the Adidas Makerlab show.
Meanwhile, the “‘Mid90s” director quipped: “@adidasoriginals Young designers show was dope. Ran into both my exes.” Hill dressed in a brown plaid suit paired over a T-shirt with white sneakers that appear to be the same style Beckham was wearing. Kloss also looked to be sporting the same all-white low-tops with a black Adidas hoodie and matching miniskirt.

Jonah Hill wearing a plaid suit with white sneakers in the front row.
Adidas collaborator Pharrell Williams also stepped out for the show. The “Happy” singer wore a bright green Human Made graphic sweatshirt with distressed jeans and a baby pink hat.

Pharrell Williams and David Beckham pose together before the show.
