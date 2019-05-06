Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss & More Celebs Dapper Dan Outfitted in Gucci at 2019 Met Gala

By Ella Chochrek
A whole host of stars sported dramatic looks designed by Dapper Dan — the Harlem, N.Y.-based Gucci collaborator —at the 2019 Met Gala in New York tonight.

Ashley Graham hit the red carpet in a checked blazer dress with Dan’s name emblazoned on the back. The supermodel had on sheer stockings with Dan’s name written on them in block lettering underneath. For shoes, she selected see-through pumps with a lucite stiletto heel.

Graham’s stylist Jordan Foster told FN the process of creating her ensemble was “great” because everyone was “incredibly collaborative.”

“Ashley is wearing a 100% custom look. For this look, we narrowed down some of our inspiration images and we all landed on the same idea,” Foster said. “Everyone brings something important to the table, and the end result will be a real celebration of the group behind it.”

Regina Hall was also part of the group, looking fierce in vintage Gucci prints. Her gown featured a sultry thigh-high slit, with a campy bee emblazoned on the midriff. Her shoes were strappy gold Gucci platform sandals.

Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss turned heads in a gold minidress with dramatic black puff sleeves. Like Hall, the supermodel chose gold sandals for footwear, picking crystal-covered shoes with a walkable block heel.

Elsewhere, 21 Savage commanded attention in a black and gold suit jacket emblazoned with the designer’s name on the back and shiny black skinny pants. His shoes were black boots with a rounded toe and gold stud trim detailing.

