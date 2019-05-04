Anna Nicole Smith’s Cute Daughter Is Derby-Ready in Hot-Pink Heels That Are Perfect for Tweens

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielyn Birkhead has the formula for chic Kentucky Derby dressing figured out.

Dannielyn, whose mother died of a drug overdose in 2007, looked chic in a springlike yellow dress as she attended the 31st annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, Ky., last night.

The 12-year-old’s dress had flowers emblazoned at the midriff, with a tiered high-low skirt and yellow ribbon detailing at the waist. For shoes, Dannielyn went with an age-appropriate, colorful choice: hot-pink sandals with a low block heel. The shoes had straps and a buckle closure around the ankle for stability and a very low heel for comfort.

Larry Birkhead with Dannielynn Birkhead at the 31st Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, Ky. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Dannielyn’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The tween was accompanied by father Larry Birkhead, who had on a blue suit with shiny black and gray shoes. The Louisville native added a pop of color to his look with his accessories, selecting a purple paisley tie and a hot pink pocket square that perfectly matched his daughter’s sandals.

Other guests at the Barnstable Brown Gala — one of the most star-studded events held in advance of the Derby each year — included Jennifer Nettles, Lee Brice and Tom Brady. Smith and Birkhead met at the party in 2004.

The Derby itself kicks off tonight at Louisville’s Churchill Down at 6:50 p.m. ET. Those hoping to tune in from home can watch on NBC or the NBC Sports app.

Watch the video below for more cute celebrity kids’ style moments.

Want more?

Thanks to Jordan Brand, Kentucky Derby Fashion This Year Might Be All About the Sneakers

Kim Kardashian Says North West Wears Adult Fashion, So She Made Her This Kid-Size Accessory

Princess Charlotte’s Cute Shoes in Her Birthday Photos Are Surprisingly Affordable