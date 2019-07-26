Danielle Brooks Debuts Baby Bump in the Fiercest Way on the ‘OITNB’ Final Season Red Carpet

Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” had its final season premiere at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City last night, and Christian Siriano’s designs seemed to take over the red carpet.

Danielle Brooks, for one, who sat on the front row at Siriano’s fall ’19 New York Fashion Week show in February, debuted her baby bump in a custom white and silver sequined tuxedo jacket and gown from the 33-year-old designer. An oversized, wide-brim white hat completed her show-stopping look. The actress, who plays Taystee on the drama, is among one of Siriano’s closest famous friends.

Danielle Brooks wearing a custom silver sequin tuxedo jacket and gown by Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Laverne Cox showed off a dramatic lavender tulle gown with a strapless black bodice from Christian Siriano’s pre-fall 2019 collection.

Laverne Cox wearing a lavender tulle cascading gown by Christian Siriano from the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Diane Guerrero also chose a Siriano design for the premiere. She rocked a pink plaid strapless dress from the brand’s resort ’18 collection with minimalist black backless sandals and a sparkly round crystal-embellished clutch purse.

Diane Guerrero wore a pink plaid strapless dress by Christian Siriano from the brand’s resort 2018 collection CREDIT: Shutterstock

The seventh and final season of “OITNB” is available on Netflix now.

