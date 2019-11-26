Daisy Ridley Goes All-Red in a Power Suit With Glossy Croc Pumps on ‘GMA’

Daisy Ridley arrived on the set of “Good Morning America” in an all-red monochrome look.

The star of “Star Wars” wore a head-to-toe red ensemble with a matching spring 2020 double-breasted blazer and pantsuit set by Michael Kors Collection.

Daisy Ridley arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York wearing an all-red look. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Daisy Ridley’s red pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the 27-year-old wore color-coordinated red pointed-toe pumps made from patent leather with a subtle croc-embossed treatment.

Ridley went on the talkshow to discuss her upcoming film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest sequel from the iconic franchise. The actress reprises her role as Rey in the movie, which releases on Dec. 20.

As part of her press tour, Ridley also appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon also shared a picture of the two on set with an edited picture of baby Yoda, the viral character from Disney+’s new series “The Mandalorian.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Daisy Ridley’s celebrity shoe style.

Want more?

Daisy Ridley Rocked One of the Most Popular Shoe Trends of 2017 at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premiere in London

Christian Louboutin Ruled the Red Carpet at the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Premiere