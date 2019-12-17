Daisy Ridley Wears a Red-Hot Look With Crystal-Accented Jimmy Choo Heels at ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Premiere

Daisy Ridley hit the blue carpet in head-to-toe red at the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 16.

The “Murder on the Orient Express” actress, 27, stepped out in a custom Oscar de la Renta faille gown. The one-shouldered dress featured a high-low hemline — perfect for showing off Ridley’s shoes.

Daisy Ridley wears an Oscar de la Renta gown and Jimmy Choo pumps to the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere, Dec. 16. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Peter Rabbit” star wore custom, vegan Jimmy Choo pumps. The shoes had a classic silhouette, with a pointed toe, a low-cut topline and a slim stiletto heel. Crystal embellishments added additional sparkle to the look.

Daisy Ridley wears an Oscar de la Renta gown and Jimmy Choo pumps to the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiere, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Daisy Ridley’s Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

It seems as though Ridley has an affinity for red these days. For a Nov. 26 appearance on “Good Morning America” in New York, she suited up in a Michael Kors spring ’20 look in the bold shade, choosing a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. The red-hot look continued to Ridley’s shoes, a pair of glossy croc-embossed pumps.

Daisy Ridley arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York on Nov. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

As the “Rise of Skywalker” press tour continues, Ridley likely has an arsenal of statement-making outfits ready to go. The A-lister’s fashionable ensembles are being put together with the aid of Samantha McMillen, a high-powered Hollywood stylist who counts Brie Larson, Evan Rachel Wood and Mark Ruffalo among her clients.

