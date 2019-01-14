Charlize Theron & More Stars Shimmer at the Critics’ Choice Awards

The 24th Critics’ Choice Awards is upon us and celebs are arriving in Santa Monica, Calif., on the blue carpet in eye-catching numbers, with plenty of shimmery, embellished looks.

Charlize Theron stepped out wearing a shimmery silver ombré one-shoulder gown that had a floor-length skirt that hid her sandals.

Charlize Theron CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

“Dirty John” actress Connie Britton chose a bright lime green gown adorned with sequins and a pair of slinky crystal stud PVS strap sandals by Sophia Webster. Statement earrings and an assortment of rings pulled things together.

Connie Britton wearing a green sequined gown with crystal stud embellished sandals by Sophia Webster. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “BlacKkKlansman” actress Laura Harrier showed off a plunging white long-sleeve column dress sprinkled with crystal stud detailing throughout. A diamond necklace and white silver metallic cap-toe pumps pulled the outfit together.

Laura Harrier wearing a white crystal-adorned column gown with white silver metallic cap-toe pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebrity style at the 24th Critics Choice Awards, check out the gallery.

