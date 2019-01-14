Emily Blunt, Regina King & More Best-Dressed Celebs at Critics’ Choice Awards

The red carpet was teeming with shimmery, head-turning looks at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards in L.A. tonight. Sparkles and embellishments seemed to be trending with the likes of Emily Blunt, Constance Wu and more stars who embraced dresses adorned with eye-catching details.

Blunt, who stars in “Mary Poppins Returns,” dressed in a sparkling white column gown by Prada, which covered her custom Christian Louboutin silver sandals. The nominated actress accessorized with a Jimmy Choo bow clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Emily Blunt a wearing a Prada dress, custom Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen stepped out in a stunning strapless dress with a thigh-high slit and a crystal waist detail. The model completed the outfit with minimalist silver sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Chrissy Teigen wearing a Maison Yeyadress with Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Regina King, who was honored with the Best Supporting Actress Award for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” was pretty in a purple sequins dress with silver pointy pumps.

Regina King CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Charlize Theron & More Stars Shimmer at the Critics’ Choice Awards