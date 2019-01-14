Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Blunt, Regina King & More Best-Dressed Celebs at Critics’ Choice Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
regina-king-emily-blunt-critics-choice-awards-2019
Michelle Yeoh
Indya Moore
Constance Wu
Laura Dern
View Gallery 76 Images

The red carpet was teeming with shimmery, head-turning looks at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards in L.A. tonight. Sparkles and embellishments seemed to be trending with the likes of Emily Blunt, Constance Wu and more stars who embraced dresses adorned with eye-catching details.

Blunt, who stars in “Mary Poppins Returns,” dressed in a sparkling white column gown by Prada, which covered her custom Christian Louboutin silver sandals. The nominated actress accessorized with a Jimmy Choo bow clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

emily blunt critics choice awards best dressed
Emily Blunt a wearing a Prada dress, custom Christian Louboutin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen stepped out in a stunning strapless dress with a thigh-high slit and a crystal waist detail. The model completed the outfit with minimalist silver sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen wearing a Maison Yeyadress with Stuart Weitzman sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Regina King, who was honored with the Best Supporting Actress Award for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” was pretty in a purple sequins dress with silver pointy pumps.

Regina King, 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Regina King
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Charlize Theron & More Stars Shimmer at the Critics’ Choice Awards

How to Watch the Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

Here’s What the Critics’ Choice Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad