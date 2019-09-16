Laverne Cox Makes a Dramatic Arrival in an Edgy Gown & More Creative Arts Emmys Arrivals

Laverne Cox looked royalty wrapped up in edgy couture. The “Orange Is the New Black” star arrived on the red carpet today in Los Angeles wearing a gown by Zac Posen for the final Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which kicked off on Saturday.

Laverne Cox wears Zac Posen on the red carpet on the second day of the Creative Arts Emmys, Sept. 15, 2019. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstuck

Laverne Cox wears Zac Posen on the red carpet on the second day of the Creative Arts Emmys, Sept. 15, 2019 CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Thank you @zacposen for making me feel like a princess in this exquisite gown for the #creativeartsemmys tonight,” captioned an Instagram photo. “You are a genius.”

The entertainer had an architectural black dress with voluminous layers that made for a dramatic arrival.

Lisa Edelstein and her husband Robert Russell on the red carpet on the second day of the Creative Arts Emmys, Sept. 15, 2019 CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lisa Edelstein looked like a vision in chiffon wearing a dress with an icy blue sweetheart bodice and flowy pale yellow skirt. For shoes, she matched the blue in her dress to a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede pumps; they were flanked by PVC quarters that revealed the flattering arch of the foot.

Olivia Munn on the red carpet on the second day of the Creative Arts Emmys, Sept. 15, 2019 CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn also had a striking design — a shimmery sequined purple gown with hints of pink done in an iridescent finish. Floral appliqué around the bodice completed the look. Though her shoes were hard to spot under the floor-length hem, gold platforms peeped out under the skirt

See more styles on the Creative Arts Emmys Red Carpet 2019.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears the Strappiest Black Sandals + More Celebs at Creative Arts Emmys

‘OITNB’ Stars Laverne Cox and Dascha Polanco Are Literally Dressed in Orange and Black