Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X + More Celebs With the Craziest Shoes at the 2019 AMAs

Red carpet footwear tends to include a lot of pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals — but some celebrities experimented with more interesting styles on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish was one star to embrace a unique look. The “Bad Guy” singer wore a head-to-toe Burberry outfit that include a sparkly face mask. On her feet, Eilish wore Velcro-strapped sneakers in the brand’s distinct beige plaid, which also adorned her T-shirt and pants.

Billie Eilish in Burberry. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Billie Eilish’s Burberry sneakers. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Kesha also embraced head-to-heel prints, stepping out in a Versace robe and tights. Floral black and gold pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel finished off the “We R Who We R” hit maker’s look.

Kesha in Versace. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

A detail shot of Kesha’s Versace shoes. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X went bold in a neon green Christopher John Rogers outfit, a pantsuit and a zebra-print top with rhinestone studs (plus matching opera gloves). The “Old Town Road” performer’s shoes adhered to one of fall’s biggest trends: square toes. His boots also featured a chunky block heel.

Lil Nas X in Christopher John Rogers. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Lil Nas X’s neon green square toes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Lil Nas X, Christina Aguilera went with block-heeled boots. She embraced autumn’s platform shoe trend, choosing boots with a shiny white exterior and a rounded toe. The Disney alum’s high-fashion dress came from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Christina Aguilera in Jean Paul Gaultier. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Christina Aguilera’s white platform boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

