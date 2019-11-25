Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X + More Celebs With the Craziest Shoes at the 2019 AMAs

Red carpet footwear tends to include a lot of pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals — but some celebrities experimented with more interesting styles on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish was one star to embrace a unique look. The “Bad Guy” singer wore a head-to-toe Burberry outfit that include a sparkly face mask. On her feet, Eilish wore Velcro-strapped sneakers in the brand’s distinct beige plaid, which also adorned her T-shirt and pants.
Kesha also embraced head-to-heel prints, stepping out in a Versace robe and tights. Floral black and gold pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel finished off the “We R Who We R” hit maker’s look.
Elsewhere, Lil Nas X went bold in a neon green Christopher John Rogers outfit, a pantsuit and a zebra-print top with rhinestone studs (plus matching opera gloves). The “Old Town Road” performer’s shoes adhered to one of fall’s biggest trends: square toes. His boots also featured a chunky block heel.
Like Lil Nas X, Christina Aguilera went with block-heeled boots. She embraced autumn’s platform shoe trend, choosing boots with a shiny white exterior and a rounded toe. The Disney alum’s high-fashion dress came from Jean Paul Gaultier.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2019 AMAs.
