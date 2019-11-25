Sign up for our newsletter today!

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X + More Celebs With the Craziest Shoes at the 2019 AMAs

By Ella Chochrek
Red carpet footwear tends to include a lot of pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals — but some celebrities experimented with more interesting styles on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards tonight in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish was one star to embrace a unique look. The “Bad Guy” singer wore a head-to-toe Burberry outfit that include a sparkly face mask. On her feet, Eilish wore Velcro-strapped sneakers in the brand’s distinct beige plaid, which also adorned her T-shirt and pants.

Billie Eilish, burberry, t shirt, pants, oversize look, shoes, sneakers, velcro shoes, celebrity style, plaid shoes, shoe detail47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019Billie Eilish47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Billie Eilish in Burberry.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish, burberry shoes, sneakers, velcro shoes, celebrity style, plaid shoes, shoe detail47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
A close-up look at Billie Eilish’s Burberry sneakers.
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Kesha also embraced head-to-heel prints, stepping out in a Versace robe and tights. Floral black and gold pumps with a pointed toe and stiletto heel finished off the “We R Who We R” hit maker’s look.

Kesha, versace, stilettos, robe, printed outfit, 47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Kesha in Versace.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Kesha, versace, stilettos, pumps, printed outfit, tights, shoe detail47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
A detail shot of Kesha’s Versace shoes.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lil Nas X went bold in a neon green Christopher John Rogers outfit, a pantsuit and a zebra-print top with rhinestone studs (plus matching opera gloves). The “Old Town Road” performer’s shoes adhered to one of fall’s biggest trends: square toes. His boots also featured a chunky block heel.

Lil Nas X, christopher john rogers, neon green suit, zebra print shirt, square toe shoes, 47th Annual American Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Lil Nas X in Christopher John Rogers.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X, square toes, neon green, red carpet, celebrity style, amas, american music awards, 2019
A close-up look at Lil Nas X’s neon green square toes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Lil Nas X, Christina Aguilera went with block-heeled boots. She embraced autumn’s platform shoe trend, choosing boots with a shiny white exterior and a rounded toe. The Disney alum’s high-fashion dress came from Jean Paul Gaultier.

Christina Aguilera, Jean Paul Gaultier, 47th Annual American Music Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Christina Aguilera in Jean Paul Gaultier.
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Christina Aguilera, white boots, platforms, red carpet, amas, american music awards, celebrity style
A close-up look at Christina Aguilera’s white platform boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2019 AMAs.

