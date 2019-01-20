Courtney Love, Virgil Abloh & More Celebs in the Front Row at Celine’s Fall 2019 Men’s Show

Hedi Slimane showed his first menswear show as Celine creative director, and the front row was predictably star-studded.

One of the biggest names to make it out to today’s show, held at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, was Courtney Love.

The 54-year-old punk-rock vocalist went with an edgy all-black ensemble, sporting a sheer black button-down top with shiny leather pants. The Hole singer layered a black velvet duster over her shirt, choosing thigh-high suede boots to complete her look.

Courtney Love at Celine fall ’19. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Also showing his support was Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, who was similarly clad in black but added a pop of color to his outfit with a pair of green gloves. Abloh wore a leather jacket, a black hoodie and dark pants. The Louis Vuitton men’s creative director finished off his ensemble with casual black Nike sneakers with white detailing.

Virgil Abloh wears a black hoodie with dark pants and sneakers at Celine. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Natalia Vodianova — who was on hand for Abloh’s Louis Vuitton show on Thursday — went with a chic all-black ensemble. The model dressed in a black minidress with shiny black polka-dots, which she paired with edgy ankle-boots.

Natalia Vodianova in the front row at Celine. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vodianova accessorized with a veiled black hat for a look that seemed as though it could have been plucked off the runway — and in fact, her look was pulled straight from the runway. The full ensemble appeared in the spring ’19 Celine show, Slimane’s first as creative director for the label after he replaced Phoebe Philo at the helm of the French fashion house.

