Conor McGregor Dresses His Whole Family in Versace for Bash at Versace Mansion

Conor McGregor is not known for playing it low-key; the MMA champion loves an eye-catching fur coat, bold-colored suits and, now, all-Versace looks.

For his mom’s 60th birthday, he took the whole family to the Versace Mansion in Miami, where everyone was decked out in their outfits from the brand, even his 1-year-old son, Conor Jr.

He shared the moment on Instagram and captioned the post: “My mother’s 60th birthday party at the Versace Mansion. My mother has long been a fan of this fine Italian silk. In fact we are fans of all the Italian fabrics. My current @augustmcgregor line is Italian wool. Cosy. Thank you for gifting me this life my mother! I love you with all my soul.”

The images show the McGregor family sitting around a table in various multicolor printed ensembles from Versace. Conor himself can be seen wearing a pair of black embellished loafers.

He also shared a video of his mother’s full look, including a pair of patterned double-strap slip-on heeled sandals that matched her eccentric dress.

