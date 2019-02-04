Conor McGregor and His Son Are Adorable Twins in Purple Jackets at Super Bowl 53

Amid a star-studded crowd, Conor McGregor and his son are the most adorable pair at Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta tonight.

The MMA fighter and 18-month-old Conor Jr. twinned in purple suit jackets as they made their way across the field.

The 30-year-old athlete wore a purple floral tie underneath his jacket, which he paired with fitted black trousers. The star completed his look with shiny black lace-up dress shoes and a patterned pocket square in his lapel.

Conor McGregor and son, Conor McGregor Jr. on the field prior to the start of the Super Bowl. CREDIT: LARRY W SMITH/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Conor Jr., who McGregor shares with partner Dee Devlin, made a dapper statement in teensy Gucci sneakers.

The sweet tot rocked the brand’s GG Supreme Print sneakers, which feature the interlocking G-logo with red and green striping at the sides. One of the kicks features a shiny green back, while the other has red. The Italian label made the shoes kid-friendly, adding a rubber sole to the bottom of the sneakers for traction and Velcro straps for stability. The designer shoes retail for nearly $300, making them a pricey choice for a toddler — even a celebrity child.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor and his son Conor McGregor Jr. at Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Irish lightweight champion is putting his weight behind the New England Patriots, who remained slight favorites throughout the week and entered the game with an edge over the Los Angeles Rams.

Conor McGregor and his son play on the field before Super Bowl 53. CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Want more?

Gladys Knight Dazzles in Glittery Boots for National Anthem at Super Bowl 53

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Take Their Kids on a Stadium Tour Before the Super Bowl

LA Rams Debut First NFL Male Cheerleaders at Super Bowl — See What They’re Wearing