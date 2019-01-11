‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Talks Fashion: ‘I Don’t Wear Socks and I Don’t Wear Underwear’

No socks, no underwear, no problem. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood evidently doesn’t like to feel constricted.

“I don’t wear socks and I don’t wear underwear,” the 26-year-old said of his dressing habits during an interview with FN one day after the Jan. 7 premiere of the ABC series.

An admitted shoeholic (the show’s stylist Cary Fetman affectionately calls him a “shoe whore”), Underwood’s personal footwear collection runs upwards of 250 pairs.

“My favorite brand now is To Boot New York — they’re comfortable and have my size,” he explained, referring to his exceptionally large shoe size 14.

Colton Underwood photographed at the PMC Studio in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Dan Doperalski for Variety

To Boot New York is one of the many shoe brands that will make an appearance on his quest for love, along with Bruno Magli and more casual styles from Jordan Brand and Nike.

“I got complimented on my shoes and watch the whole season,” Underwood said, adding that he thinks that’s what women notice first on a man. “Coming into this, I took a lot of pride in my own fashion. I’m a firm believer in ‘look good, play good.'”

As it turns out, footwear is the first thing he notices on women, and he believes heels are a must for his date on occasion. “If we’re going to mini golf, absolutely not, but if we’re going to a gala, absolutely,” he said.

But in the end, it’s all about comfort.

“I like to see them comfortable,” he said. “If they are constantly fidgeting, they could be $25,000 shoes, but if you’re not comfortable in them, you’re not pulling them off.”

