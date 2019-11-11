Sign up for our newsletter today!

Cole Sprouse + More Stars in Colorful Suits at the People’s Choice Awards 2019

By Claudia Miller
At the People’s Choice Awards tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., colorful suits took over the red carpet.

Cole Sprouse arrived in a royal blue set with a split-hem pant and a baby blue button-down top. He finished his look with a set of black boots that had squared-off tips.

Cole Sprouse45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Cole Sprouse at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sprouse’s “Riverdale” co-star KJ Apa followed the same bright memo in a salmon suit with a dusty brown collared shirt. His shoes were a suede Chelsea boot in a light sand shade.

KJ Apa, People's Choice Awards, pink suit, Riverdale
KJ Apa at The People’s Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Former “Bachelorette” front-runner Tyler Cameron popped in a purple plaid blazer and pant set matched to black loafers with gold horse-bit detailing.

Tyler Cameron45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Tyler Cameron at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jason Brown, son of “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, looked spiffy in a baby blue blazer with a jogger-style matching pant over a plain white tee. He continued his laid-back vibe in a pair of all-white sneakers.

Karamo Brown and Jason Brown45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Karamo Brown (L) and Jason Brown at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Television personality Ross Matthews caught eyes in a patterned pink, purple, orange and black suit over a black dress shirt and black patent dress shoes.

Ross Mathews45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Ross Mathews at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

