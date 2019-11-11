Cole Sprouse + More Stars in Colorful Suits at the People’s Choice Awards 2019

At the People’s Choice Awards tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., colorful suits took over the red carpet.
Cole Sprouse arrived in a royal blue set with a split-hem pant and a baby blue button-down top. He finished his look with a set of black boots that had squared-off tips.
Sprouse’s “Riverdale” co-star KJ Apa followed the same bright memo in a salmon suit with a dusty brown collared shirt. His shoes were a suede Chelsea boot in a light sand shade.
Former “Bachelorette” front-runner Tyler Cameron popped in a purple plaid blazer and pant set matched to black loafers with gold horse-bit detailing.
Jason Brown, son of “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, looked spiffy in a baby blue blazer with a jogger-style matching pant over a plain white tee. He continued his laid-back vibe in a pair of all-white sneakers.
Television personality Ross Matthews caught eyes in a patterned pink, purple, orange and black suit over a black dress shirt and black patent dress shoes.
