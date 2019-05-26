Sign up for our newsletter today!

What the CMT Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Taylor Swift (L) and Julianne Hough., celebrity style, 2009 cmt awards, red caroet
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 2019 CMT Awards are near, with country’s biggest stars set to descend upon Nashville, Tenn., on June 5 for the show. As fans eagerly await this year’s CMT Awards, FN looks back at what celebrities wore on the red carpet a decade ago.

While Taylor Swift’s music sits squarely in the pop category these years, the “White Horse” singer was a rising country star in 2009. The then-19-year-old dazzled on the red carpet in a sparkly Collette Dinnigan minidress and strappy Prada heels. She picked up four awards at the show, winning Entertainer of the Year, Female of the Year, Album of the Year (“Fearless”) and Music Video of the Year (“Love Story”). Swift has a chance to add to her CMT total this year, as she’s nominated for two awards: Collaborative Video (“Babe”) and Duo Video (“Babe).

Related

Taylor Swift Looks Spring-Ready in Floral Minidress & These On-Sale Platform Sandals

Worst-Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, According to You

Oops -- Paula Abdul Hits Julianne Hough in the Neck With Flying Hat at Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift2009 CMT Music Awards, Nashville, Tennessee, America - 16 Jun 2009Taylor Swift has proven to be the Queen of this year's Country Music Television Awards in Nashville. For the second year in a row the songstress snagged the top two awards: best video of the year and best female video.The 19-year-old picked up both awards for 'Love Story' - an elaborate production echoing the story of Romeo and Juliet. As well as picking up her awards Taylor, who looked resplendent in a metallic tiered minidress, also performed two songs - one with rock legends Def Leppard. And, if that wasn't enough, a video featuring the country singer joining forces with rapper T-Pain was shown during the opening skit of the ceremony. The other big winner at the ceremony was Brad Paisley, who triumphed in the best Male Video category for 'Waitin' on a Woman'.
Taylor Swift
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Another famous face in attendance? Julianne Hough. The dancer, who was 20 years old at the time, looked spring-ready in a pastel pink minidress from the Jenny Packham spring ’09 collection. Nude ankle-strap heels completed her sugary-sweet look.

Julianne Hough2009 CMT Music Awards, Nashville, Tennessee, America - 16 Jun 2009Taylor Swift has proven to be the Queen of this year's Country Music Television Awards in Nashville. For the second year in a row the songstress snagged the top two awards: best video of the year and best female video.The 19-year-old picked up both awards for 'Love Story' - an elaborate production echoing the story of Romeo and Juliet. As well as picking up her awards Taylor, who looked resplendent in a metallic tiered minidress, also performed two songs - one with rock legends Def Leppard. And, if that wasn't enough, a video featuring the country singer joining forces with rapper T-Pain was shown during the opening skit of the ceremony. The other big winner at the ceremony was Brad Paisley, who triumphed in the best Male Video category for 'Waitin' on a Woman'.SAME OUTFIT BY JENNY PACKHAM AS MICHELLE WILLIAMS AND MODEL ON CATWALK
Julianne Hough
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, model Karolina Kurkova looked chic in a little black blazer dress. For shoes, she went with black booties on a stiletto heel. The star was pregnant with her first child at the time.

Karolina Kurkova2009 CMT Music Awards, Nashville, Tennessee, America - 16 Jun 2009 Taylor Swift has proven to be the Queen of this year's Country Music Television Awards in Nashville. For the second year in a row the songstress snagged the top two awards: best video of the year and best female video.The 19-year-old picked up both awards for 'Love Story' - an elaborate production echoing the story of Romeo and Juliet. As well as picking up her awards Taylor, who looked resplendent in a metallic tiered minidress, also performed two songs - one with rock legends Def Leppard. And, if that wasn't enough, a video featuring the country singer joining forces with rapper T-Pain was shown during the opening skit of the ceremony. The other big winner at the ceremony was Brad Paisley, who triumphed in the best Male Video category for 'Waitin' on a Woman'.
Karolina Kurkova
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2009 CMT Awards.

Below, see highlights from the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Most Eye-Catching Shoes on the CMT Awards Red Carpet Through the Years

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet: Celebrity Shoe Style

Taylor Swift Looks Spring-Ready in Floral Minidress & These On-Sale Platform Sandals

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad