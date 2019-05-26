What the CMT Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The 2019 CMT Awards are near, with country’s biggest stars set to descend upon Nashville, Tenn., on June 5 for the show. As fans eagerly await this year’s CMT Awards, FN looks back at what celebrities wore on the red carpet a decade ago.

While Taylor Swift’s music sits squarely in the pop category these years, the “White Horse” singer was a rising country star in 2009. The then-19-year-old dazzled on the red carpet in a sparkly Collette Dinnigan minidress and strappy Prada heels. She picked up four awards at the show, winning Entertainer of the Year, Female of the Year, Album of the Year (“Fearless”) and Music Video of the Year (“Love Story”). Swift has a chance to add to her CMT total this year, as she’s nominated for two awards: Collaborative Video (“Babe”) and Duo Video (“Babe).

Taylor Swift CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Another famous face in attendance? Julianne Hough. The dancer, who was 20 years old at the time, looked spring-ready in a pastel pink minidress from the Jenny Packham spring ’09 collection. Nude ankle-strap heels completed her sugary-sweet look.

Julianne Hough CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, model Karolina Kurkova looked chic in a little black blazer dress. For shoes, she went with black booties on a stiletto heel. The star was pregnant with her first child at the time.

Karolina Kurkova CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2009 CMT Awards.

Below, see highlights from the 2018 FNAAs.

Want more?

Most Eye-Catching Shoes on the CMT Awards Red Carpet Through the Years

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet: Celebrity Shoe Style

Taylor Swift Looks Spring-Ready in Floral Minidress & These On-Sale Platform Sandals