Dolly Parton Is Covered in Crystals With PVC Heels + More Stars at CMA Awards 2019

By Claudia Miller
The Country Music Association Awards have kicked off its cowboy boots with a star-studded red carpet tonight in Nashville, Tenn.

The queen of country music herself Dolly Parton stole the show in a lacy and glittery gown with a high-leg slit. She arrived in a pair of sky-high platform heels with a PVC strap and peep-toe cutout.

Maren Morris, who leads the pack with six nominations, recently announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd. The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee wore a blue two-piece gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder top and a high-waisted princess-style voluminous skirt.

Singer Colbie Caillat stepped onto the carpet in an embellished silver dress and a pair of matching metallic silver heels with crisscross ankle straps. Caillat arrived with her Gone West band members; the new country group released their first song this year.

Country music frontman and former “American Idol” star Scotty McCreery looked dapper in a glittery gray suit with a black undershirt and tie. On his feet, he wore a pair of black western-style boots.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 CMA Awards.

