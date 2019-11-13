Dolly Parton Is Covered in Crystals With PVC Heels + More Stars at CMA Awards 2019

The Country Music Association Awards have kicked off its cowboy boots with a star-studded red carpet tonight in Nashville, Tenn.

The queen of country music herself Dolly Parton stole the show in a lacy and glittery gown with a high-leg slit. She arrived in a pair of sky-high platform heels with a PVC strap and peep-toe cutout.

Dolly Parton arrives at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Dolly Parton’s platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Maren Morris, who leads the pack with six nominations, recently announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd. The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee wore a blue two-piece gown consisting of an off-the-shoulder top and a high-waisted princess-style voluminous skirt.

Maren Morris at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Singer Colbie Caillat stepped onto the carpet in an embellished silver dress and a pair of matching metallic silver heels with crisscross ankle straps. Caillat arrived with her Gone West band members; the new country group released their first song this year.

Colbie Caillat on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Country music frontman and former “American Idol” star Scotty McCreery looked dapper in a glittery gray suit with a black undershirt and tie. On his feet, he wore a pair of black western-style boots.

Scotty McCreery on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Want more?

How to Watch the 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet Live Stream Free

Carrie Underwood’s Sandals Sparkle With Crystal-Embellished Anklets and Straps on ACM Awards Red Carpet Glitter, Sequins and Sparkles Ruled the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards