Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban + More of the Most Stylish Couples at CMA Awards 2019

The CMA Awards red carpet brought out well-dressed celebrity couples tonight in Nashville, Tenn., to honor outstanding achievement in country music.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban cuddled up as they showed off their complementary style. Kidman wore a sequined ankle-length Versace red dress with floral adornments while Urban dressed in all-black with a blazer over a T-shirt and jeans.
Kidman’s pink sandals by Jimmy Choo featured delicate strap around the toe and ankle on a 3.75-inch heel. The shoes are available for $650 on Bloomingdales.com. Her husband’s black leather sneakers came with a thick rubber sole done in a distressed brown shade.
Joining them was NFL star Eric Decker and his wife, country singer Jessie James Decker. Eric wore a checkered blazer over a neutral-toned tee and black pants with dual-tone gray suede and leather sneakers. Jessie chose a spaghetti-strap black gown with a low-cut neck and high-leg slit; her shoe of choice was a pair of PVC-strapped sandals from Tamara Mellon that retail for $395.
Also showing off their chic couple style was Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd. The duo both wore unique blazers with Carlile’s cheetah print-accented green glittering suit and Shepherd’s rhinestoned jacket over an all-black jumpsuit.
They also coordinated footwear as Carlile chose a set of tan suede trendy western-style boots and Shepherd stepped out in black heeled pointed-toe booties.
Click through the gallery to see all the best celebrity couple style at the CMA Awards 2019.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019