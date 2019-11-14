Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban + More of the Most Stylish Couples at CMA Awards 2019

The CMA Awards red carpet brought out well-dressed celebrity couples tonight in Nashville, Tenn., to honor outstanding achievement in country music.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban cuddled up as they showed off their complementary style. Kidman wore a sequined ankle-length Versace red dress with floral adornments while Urban dressed in all-black with a blazer over a T-shirt and jeans.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on the CMA Awards 2019 red carpet in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s shoes on the CMA Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kidman’s pink sandals by Jimmy Choo featured delicate strap around the toe and ankle on a 3.75-inch heel. The shoes are available for $650 on Bloomingdales.com. Her husband’s black leather sneakers came with a thick rubber sole done in a distressed brown shade.

Joining them was NFL star Eric Decker and his wife, country singer Jessie James Decker. Eric wore a checkered blazer over a neutral-toned tee and black pants with dual-tone gray suede and leather sneakers. Jessie chose a spaghetti-strap black gown with a low-cut neck and high-leg slit; her shoe of choice was a pair of PVC-strapped sandals from Tamara Mellon that retail for $395.

Related Miranda Lambert's Iridescent Pumps Shimmer Just Like Her Beaded Dress at CMA Awards 2019 Carrie Underwood's Glittery Gold Gown Comes With Nearly 5-Inch Heels at CMA Awards 2019 Dolly Parton Is Covered in Crystals With PVC Heels + More Stars at CMA Awards 2019

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker on the CMA Awards 2019 red carpet in Nashville. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also showing off their chic couple style was Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd. The duo both wore unique blazers with Carlile’s cheetah print-accented green glittering suit and Shepherd’s rhinestoned jacket over an all-black jumpsuit.

They also coordinated footwear as Carlile chose a set of tan suede trendy western-style boots and Shepherd stepped out in black heeled pointed-toe booties.

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd on the CMA Awards 2019 red carpet in Nashville. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the best celebrity couple style at the CMA Awards 2019.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

Carrie Underwood’s Glittery Gold Gown Comes With Nearly 5-Inch Heels at CMA Awards 2019 Dolly Parton Is Covered in Crystals With PVC Heels + More Stars at CMA Awards 2019