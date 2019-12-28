Cindy Crawford Wears Chic Knee-High Boots for a Stroll in NYC

Cindy Crawford, whose visiting her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is seen wearing a chic cold-weather ensemble while taking a walk to pick up lunch at a nearby deli in the SoHo neighborhood in downtown Manhattan. The former supermodel wore a pair of black suede boots with a monochromatic block heel and an almond-shaped toe. She paired the pair of knee-high boots with a pair of classic blue skinny jeans, a black top, and a dark tartan coat. Crawford accessorized the ensemble with a black scarf and brown sunglasses.

Crawford is known for her classic and polished look. To complement her timeless aesthetic, she frequently has been seen in similar style boots over the years. The blue skinny jeans and black boot combination is one of Crawford’s signature travel uniforms.

Knee-high boots quickly are becoming one of the season’s hottest shoe trends. This classic shoe is enjoying a resurgence. With no signs of slowing down as we head into 2020, this shoe is becoming a contemporary class for the decade ahead.

The knee-high boots consistently appear to be one of the most versatile winter shoe options. As seen in many celebrity sightings, the knee-high silhouette pairs well with items from jeans to dresses. Other avid wearers of this boot silhouette include figures such as Britney Spears, Melania Trump, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Culpo. While many celebrities seem to be opting for heeled versions, there are so many iterations of the knee-high style, leaving you no reason for not trying out the trend, too.

