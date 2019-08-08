Ciara’s Yellow Minidress Has ’80s High-Fashion Vibes With Ultra-Strappy Sandals

Ciara was seen heading to Nobu in Los Angeles for dinner last night in a yellow and black look that recalled ’80s high-fashion.

The 33-year-old entertainer modeled a saffron yellow satin-jacquard mini dress by Dundas with a high neck and an open back paired with ultra-strappy black ankle-tie sandals. Her vibrant Dundas dress is 40% off on Net-a-porter.com.

Ciara wears Dundas for dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles Wednesday night. CREDIT: Splash

The mother of two, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, accessorized with a chunky black leather belt, subtle stud earrings and several rings on each hand.

Ciara wearing a Dundas saffron yellow satin-jacquard mini dress with strappy black stiletto sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Recently, the “Goodies” hitmaker, who has become pals with shoe designer Gianvito Rossi, teased the possibility of launching her own fashion label. “I have plans to do a lot in the fashion space,” she told FN at the 2019 Ace Awards, where she accepted the Style Icon Award, in June.

A closer look at Ciara wearing strappy black ankle-tie sandals. CREDIT: Splash

“It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion.”

