Ciara Makes a Case for Summer Thigh-Highs at BeautyCon LA

Summer temperatures can’t keep Ciara from wearing thigh-high boots.

The 33-year-old appeared at BeautyCon LA yesterday clad in a minidress with the unseasonable shoes.

Ciara sported a white dress with long sleeves, cut-out detailing at the midriff and a ruffled skirt.

Ciara at BeautyCon LA on Aug. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rather than team the dress with sandals or pumps, the “Level Up” singer selected the edgy black thigh-high boots. Her shoes boasted a pin-thin stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette; they appeared to be made of suede.

A close-up look at Ciara’s thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “1,2 Step” hitmaker is hardly the only star to take on the summer boot. Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid have also tested out the fall-like style during the hottest months of the year.

Ciara was recently named Finish Line’s creative director for kids. (The star is mom to 2-year-old Sienna and 5-year-old Future.)

Ciara in a white minidress and black thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a June interview, the A-lister told FN that she has “plans to do a lot in the fashion space.”

“It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion,” she said.

Ciara has the tools to launch a fashion brand of her own, having completed the prestigious four-day intensive Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University in June.

