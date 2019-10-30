Ciara Wears White After Labor Day in Mesh Pumps From This Trending Brand

Ciara broke the “no white after Labor Day” rule in style today for an appearance on the “Today” show in New York.

The 34-year-old singer was spotted en route to her appearance clad in an all-white outfit: a long coat, a knee-length dress and mesh pumps.

Mesh pumps are a big trend for fall ’19, thanks to designers like Jimmy Choo and Alexander Wang. Ciara’s pair came from buzzy rising designer Andrea Wazen. The see-through shoes feature a stiletto heel, a leather lining and an adjustable buckled ankle strap. They’re available to shop at Andreawazen.com.

Wazen launched her namesake label in 2013, in her hometown of Beirut, Lebanon. She has amassed famous fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski — and she attributes some of her success to this A-list following.

“J-Lo is what gave my brand this boom. The celebrity impact has been insane. A lot of my orders are coming from the U.S. now and that wasn’t my clientele at first,” Wazen told FN. “There’s a waiting list for the shoes the celebs have worn. I believe 1,000% in influencer marketing. I can see how directly impactful it is.”

Just as she’s joined in her Wazen fandom, Ciara isn’t alone in breaking the “no white after Labor Day” rule. Meghan Markle, Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid are among the celebrities who’ve worn the hue past September.

