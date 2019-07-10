Ciara Enjoys Date Night in Versace’s Little Black Safety Pin Blazer Dress & Slinky Sandals

Days after celebrating their third wedding anniversary in Fiji, Ciara and Russell Wilson were spotted looking glamorous for a bite at Catch restaurant in Los Angeles before attending the 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards.

The Grammy-winning “1, 2 Step” hitmaker flaunted her legs in a black wool Versace double-breasted blazer featuring cutout details with the brand’s signature safety pin accents. The plunging design, which pays tribute to the iconic safety pin dress Liz Hurley donned in 1994, is now sold out but originally retailed at $3,595.

Ciara wearing a plunging black safety pin blazer from Versace ’s pre-fall ’19 collection with black Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Ciara chose Jimmy Choo’s black satin Minny ankle-strap stiletto sandals to go with her thigh-skimming minidress. The 33-year-old mother of two pulled things together by adding some bling on her fingers.

A closer look at Ciara wearing Jimmy Choo’s popular Minny sandals in black. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Wilson looked dapper in a black suit designed with shimmery lapels, accessorized with black patent lace-up shoes and a silver cross necklace. In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the 30-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback talks loving his wife of three years and teased wanting more kids with the songstress.

“The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom … To many more years of love, fun, joy and kids,” he said. Ciara commented on the post, “However many babies you want 😝😘.”

Russell Wilson wearing a black suit and black patent lace-up shoes with Ciara during a night out. CREDIT: Splash

