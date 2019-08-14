Ciara Loves These 4.7-Inch Heels, Whether She’s in a Dress or Sweats

If a shoe fits, keep wearing it.

That seems to be Ciara’s philosophy, as she’s worn the same Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps with two completely different looks in recent weeks.

Most recently, the 33-year-old pop star teamed the heels with a blue Versace dress on Monday while out and about in Los Angeles. The blue dress had a color-blocked pattern with sheer sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.

Ciara wears a Versace dress with Louboutin pumps in Los Angeles Aug. 12. CREDIT: MEGA

Ciara selected the So Kate pumps in white for a summery vibe. A favorite among celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Zendaya and Eva Longoria, the So Kate features a heel set near vertical to create a jaw-dropping stride.

A close-up look at Ciara’s Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Mega

The pumps have a 4.7-inch stiletto heel, a patent leather upper and the iconic red Louboutin sole; they’re available for purchase ($695) on Nordstrom.com.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Nordstrom

While Ciara styled the heels with a cocktail dress on Monday, she’s teamed them with a less dressy ensemble in the past. Clad in an embellished Thom Browne sweatsuit on July 31 in Los Angeles, the “Level Up” singer anchored her look with the classic pumps.

Ciara wearing a Thom Browne sweatsuit with Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Ciara also has a handle on children’s fashion. The mother of Future (5) and Sienna (2) was announced by Finish Line as its creative director for kids this month.

