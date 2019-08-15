Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ciara Takes Her Her Men’s Tracksuit to New Heights With These Heeled Booties

By Ella Chochrek
Leave it to Ciara to “level up” her look.

The 33-year-old took her tracksuit to new heights by teaming it with soaring heels yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “1,2 Step” singer’s salmon-colored jacket and matching pants were courtesy of designer Daniel Patrick. Both the anorak-style jacket and parachute pants are available in men’s sizing on the label’s website, selling for $332 and $262, respectively.

Ciara looks stunning as she arrives on set at 'America's Most Musical Family' in Los Angeles, California. The singer rocked a bright orange Daniel Patrick outfit with white construction-style boots. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton purse and her hair was styled into a chic bob. Ciara will appear as a judge for the new Nickelodeon music competition show along with Debbie Gibson and You Tube star David Dobrik. Pictured: Ciara Ref: SPL5109405 140819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ciara in a Daniel Patrick tracksuit and fierce boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Rather than complete her sporty look with sneakers, Ciara opted for work boots with a several inch-high heel. The all-white ankle boots boasted a lace-up front, a ridged outsole and padding at the ankles.

Ciara, celebrity style, white ankle boots, Los Angeles
A closer look at Ciara’s ankle boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star carried a Louis Vuitton bag and wore her hair in a sleek bob.

Although Ciara is best known for her singing skills, she says she “has plans to do a lot” in the fashion space.

“It’s all about timing, but I have been taking meetings, getting mood boards together. When the time is right things will roll out. I can’t wait to get my feet wet and start expressing myself through clothing and fashion,” she told FN.

The mom of two is already expanding her fashion footprint. This month, she was announced as Finish Line’s creative director for kids.

Ciara on set of “America’s Most Musical Family” in L.A.
CREDIT: Splash News

